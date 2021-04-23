Eurozone business activity grows at fastest rate since July: survey

The Eurozone economy picked up its recovery in April as business activity grew at its quickest pace since last summer on the back of a manufacturing boom despite coronavirus restrictions, a key survey said Friday

"Eurozone business activity grew at a stronger rate in April, the rate of increase accelerating to the fastest since last July as a record expansion of manufacturing output was accompanied by a return to growth in the service sector for the first time since last August," IHS Markit said.