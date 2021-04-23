UrduPoint.com
Eurozone Business Activity Grows At Fastest Rate Since July: Survey

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:15 PM

Eurozone business activity grows at fastest rate since July: survey

The Eurozone economy picked up its recovery in April as business activity grew at its quickest pace since last summer on the back of a manufacturing boom despite coronavirus restrictions, a key survey said Friday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Eurozone economy picked up its recovery in April as business activity grew at its quickest pace since last summer on the back of a manufacturing boom despite coronavirus restrictions, a key survey said Friday.

"Eurozone business activity grew at a stronger rate in April, the rate of increase accelerating to the fastest since last July as a record expansion of manufacturing output was accompanied by a return to growth in the service sector for the first time since last August," IHS Markit said.

