UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Business Activity Growth Fastest In Three Years In May

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:14 PM

Eurozone business activity growth fastest in three years in May

Business activity in the eurozone jumped at its fastest rate in three years, a closely watched survey said on Friday, as Europe's economy steadily reopened from months of strict Covid-19 restrictions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :business activity in the eurozone jumped at its fastest rate in three years, a closely watched survey said on Friday, as Europe's economy steadily reopened from months of strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The PMI index from economic data group IHS Markit said activity rose from 53.8 in April to a strong 56.9 in May, above the 50-point level that indicates growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Europe April May From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

TECNO to introduce Android 12 Beta Program in the ..

25 minutes ago

'The Bus' steers Hurricanes to victory over Rebels ..

2 minutes ago

Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered in multan

2 minutes ago

NH&MP Sukkur launches awarness campaign

2 minutes ago

70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations ..

2 minutes ago

FIFA President congratulates Al Jazira on winning ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.