Eurozone business activity growth fastest in three years in May

Business activity in the eurozone jumped at its fastest rate in three years, a closely watched survey said on Friday, as Europe's economy steadily reopened from months of strict Covid-19 restrictions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :business activity in the eurozone jumped at its fastest rate in three years, a closely watched survey said on Friday, as Europe's economy steadily reopened from months of strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The PMI index from economic data group IHS Markit said activity rose from 53.8 in April to a strong 56.9 in May, above the 50-point level that indicates growth.