Eurozone Business Activity Growth Fastest In Three Years In May
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:14 PM
Business activity in the eurozone jumped at its fastest rate in three years, a closely watched survey said on Friday, as Europe's economy steadily reopened from months of strict Covid-19 restrictions
The PMI index from economic data group IHS Markit said activity rose from 53.8 in April to a strong 56.9 in May, above the 50-point level that indicates growth.