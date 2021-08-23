UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Business Activity Weathers Supply Pressures

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Eurozone business activity weathers supply pressures

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Business activity in the eurozone is hovering near a 15-year high despite slightly cooling in August due to supply pressures, a closely-watched survey by IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) Composite reading measuring corporate confidence slipped to 59.5 in August, just under the strong 60.2 figure given in July. A figure above 50 indicates growth.

In contrast, the PMI for Britain -- a former EU member that never was part of the eurozone -- recorded a "sharp slowdown" in August, sliding to a six-month low of 55.3 versus 59.2 a month earlier.

The slight dip seen across the eurozone was explained in part by some business concern over the effects of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, but especially by demand outstripping supply as activity bounced back vigorously in the 19-nation eurozone.

"Supply chain delays continue to wreak havoc," IHS Markit's chief business economist, Chris Williamson, said.

The duo of surging demand and supply problems was pushing costs higher, he said, leading to "another near-record increase in average selling prices for goods and services".

While that could fuel worries about inflation, Williamson said "inflationary pressures may have peaked for now".

The survey showed service sector growth overtaking that of manufacturing for the first time in the pandemic recovery. Jobs growth was at a 21-year peak.

"The sustained upturn in demand and improved prospects due to rising vaccination rates led to buoyant optimism about the year ahead," IHS Markit said.

Among the eurozone countries, Germany led the survey, though the supply constraints on its vital manufacturing sector were more marked.

France was faring less well. The PMI Composite reading showed further cooling from a June high, with factory output growth slowing to the slowest rate since February.

Analysis firm Oxford Economics said stabilisation after a growth surge was seen but uncertainty on eurozone business activity going forward was "very high".

"We continue to see the potential spread of more virulent virus variants and the prolongation of supply chain issues as the main risks to the economic recovery," it said.

Official data at the end of July showed the eurozone economy had rebounded by a strong two percent in the second quarter.

IHS Markit said the dramatic slowing in Britain in its PMI survey pointed to a weaker recovery happening in August in that country, which had recorded a 4.8 percent jump in economic growth in the second quarter.

A tight labour market pushing up wages and "severe shortages of raw materials and critical components" were sending up purchasing prices in Britain "with UK goods producers signalling the sharpest overall downturn in supplier performance since April 2020," it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Germany Reading Oxford United Kingdom February April May June July August 2020 Market From First Prudential Modarba Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Department of Culture enriches national, A ..

Sharjah Department of Culture enriches national, Arab libraries with 60 titles

2 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat surprises fans by her new hairstyle

Mehwish Hayat surprises fans by her new hairstyle

7 minutes ago
 Joint strategy underway for security of Chinese na ..

Joint strategy underway for security of Chinese nationals, companies in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Kohat hospitals to be given MTI status for improve ..

Kohat hospitals to be given MTI status for improved health facilities: Ziaullah ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's digital achievements shine at China-SCO ..

Pakistan's digital achievements shine at China-SCO forum

6 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Develop Military Cooperation With ..

Russia Ready to Develop Military Cooperation With Myanmar - Defense Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.