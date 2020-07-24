Eurozone business growth turns positive: IHS Markit

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Business activity in the 19-nation eurozone is increasing for the first time since February, before the coronavirus lockdown, according to a survey of purchasing managers by IHS Markit.

The firm's PMI output index turned positive -- hitting 54.

8 points in July compares to 48.5 in June -- and showed the sharpest rate of growth in July for just over two years.

"The data add to signs that the economy should see a strong rebound after the unprecedented collapse in the second quarter," said Chris Williamson, IHS Markit's chief business economist.