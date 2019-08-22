Eurozone business growth weak as manufacturing woes rumble on

Eurozone business growth rose slightly in August but manufacturing output was down for the seventh month running and job creation remained weak, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, The service sector continued its solid growth across the single currency area, but manufacturing output was down everywhere except France, according to data from IHS Markit

IHS Markit's composite eurozone PMI, seen as a key indicator of business confidence, rose to 51.8 in August from July's three-month low of 51.5 but still bumping along at one of the weakest levels in six years.

A reading above 50 points indicates an expansion, and the long-term trend appears to be heading towards stagnation.

Andrew Harker of IHS Markit said there was no change to the recent trend of the eurozone's service sector propping up the wider economy despite a decline in manufacturing.