Eurozone 'close To Stalling' As Brexit, Trade Fears Bite

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:23 PM

Eurozone 'close to stalling' as Brexit, trade fears bite

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Brexit and trade war fears drove eurozone business growth to its lowest level in six years in September, a closely watched survey said Monday, warning that the single Currency area's economy was "close to stalling".

Deepening problems in the manufacturing sector led the downturn, with output falling at the quickest rate since 2012, but there was also bad news in the service sector where growth slowed after previously holding up, according to data from IHS Markit.

IHS Markit's composite eurozone PMI, seen as a key indicator of business confidence, fell to 50.4 in September, down from 51.9 in August -- the lowest reading since June 2013.

A reading above 50 points indicates an expansion, and IHS Markit's Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson warned the latest downbeat data indicated an economy "on the cusp of sliding into decline".

