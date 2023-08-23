Open Menu

Eurozone Economic Downturn Deepens In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Eurozone economic downturn deepens in August

The eurozone economy is contracting at its fastest rate in three years as a steep decline in manufacturing begins to spread to services, a key survey said Wednesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):The eurozone economy is contracting at its fastest rate in three years as a steep decline in manufacturing begins to spread to services, a key survey said Wednesday.

Data from the HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey published by S&P Global fell to 47 in August from 48.6 in July. A figure below 50 indicates contraction.

The figure is the lowest since November 2020, when the world was thrust into an economically crippling shutdown because of the covid pandemic.

"Considering the PMI figures in our GDP nowcast leads us to the conclusion that the eurozone will shrink by 0.2 percent in the third quarter," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

The data showed the eurozone service sector fell into decline in August, recording the first contraction in activity since last December.

The eurozone's woes have been inflamed by downturns in the European Union's biggest economies, France and Germany.

"In the manufacturing sector, Germany's firms are reducing their output at a much faster pace than the French ones. This will only fuel the discussion of Germany being the sick man of Europe," de la Rubia said.

Germany's "lacklustre" economy will likely stagnate again in the third quarter, the Bundesbank central bank said Monday, as the International Monetary Fund predicts it will be the only major advanced economy to shrink in 2023.

The dire PMI data comes as the European Central Bank (ECB) will decide next month whether to continue raising interest rates in the race to tame red-hot inflation.

De la Rubia said "the ECB may be more reluctant to pause the hiking cycle in September" after the latest data.

Eurozone inflation remains high at 5.3 percent in July, well above the ECB's two-percent target, as underlying price pressure persist.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe France European Union Bank Germany Tame Hamburg Man Price May July August September November December 2020 From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to co ..

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to cover UAE, Middle East

7 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revo ..

Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revolutionary changes in the regio ..

8 minutes ago
 Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till the ..

Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till their surrender to State: COAS

24 minutes ago
 08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

25 minutes ago
 DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situatio ..

DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situation

25 minutes ago
 Two robbers held

Two robbers held

25 minutes ago
IIU establishes international office for foreign f ..

IIU establishes international office for foreign faculty members, students

26 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

26 minutes ago
 New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of chang ..

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of change

32 minutes ago
 Mobile phone lifter busted

Mobile phone lifter busted

32 minutes ago
 23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

32 minutes ago
 Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fir ..

Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business