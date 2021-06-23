Eurozone economy booms at fastest rate in 15 years

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :business activity in the eurozone jumped at its fastest rate in 15 years this month, a closely watched survey said on Wednesday, as the benefits of a reopened economy spread to more sectors.

The PMI index from economic data group IHS Markit said activity leapt from 57.1 in May to a booming 59.2 in June, well above the 50-point level that indicates growth.