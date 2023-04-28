Eurozone Economy Grows 0.1% In 1st Quarter
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The euro area's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.1% in the first quarter of this year, missing the market's forecast, according to a preliminary flash estimate on Friday.
This figure still marked an increase from the stagnation of October-December last year, according to Eurostat data, though economists had expected eurozone growth to be 0.2% quarter-on-quarter.
The EU economy, meanwhile, registered 0.2% growth in the most recent three-month period after contracting 0.
1% in the previous one.
Among the bloc members for which data is available, Portugal posted the largest quarterly growth rate with 1.6%, followed by Spain, Italy, and Latvia, all of which had 0.5%.
Ireland's economy contracted the most by 2.7%, as did Austria's by 0.3%.
On an annual basis, GDP rose 1.3% in both the euro area and the EU in the first quarter of 2023.
Year-on-year growth rates were positive for all countries, except Germany, Eurostat said.