Eurozone Economy In 'steep Downturn', Says Key Survey

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:52 PM

Eurozone economy in 'steep downturn', says key survey

Eurozone economic activity plunged in November, a key survey showed on Monday, due to a resurgence of lockdowns across Europe as the second wave of the coronavirus tightened its grip

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Eurozone economic activity plunged in November, a key survey showed on Monday, due to a resurgence of lockdowns across Europe as the second wave of the coronavirus tightened its grip.

"The eurozone economy has plunged back into a severe decline in November amid renewed efforts to quash the rising tide of COVID-19 infections," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit.

The firm's closely watched PMI index plummeted to 45.1 points from 50.0 points in October, well below the key 50-point level which indicates growth.

