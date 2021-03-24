UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Economy Returns To Growth As Germany Revs Up

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:03 PM

Eurozone economy returns to growth as Germany revs up

The eurozone economy returned to growth for the first time in six months in March, a closely watched survey said Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdowns had little effect on manufacturing, especially in Germany

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The eurozone economy returned to growth for the first time in six months in March, a closely watched survey said Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdowns had little effect on manufacturing, especially in Germany.

"The eurozone economy beat expectations in March, showing a much better than anticipated expansion thanks mainly to a record surge in manufacturing output," IHS Markit Chief economist Chris Williamson said.

The firm's PMI index rose to 52.5 points in March from 48.8 points in February, breaking through the 50-point level which indicates growth.

IHS Markit's survey showed that a major pickup in activity in Germany, the eurozone's biggest economy, had lifted manufacturing output in the single Currency bloc to 63 points, its highest reading since 1997.

The services sector however still lingered in recessionary territory under the effects of the pandemic, but the rate of decline was weakening, IHS Markit said.

The acceleration in manufacturing also affected hiring as manufacturers saw headcounts rise at a rate not seen since August 2018.

Services, which includes the hard hit tourism and hospitality sectors, only saw a far more modest rate of job creation, the survey said.

The doldrums felt in the services sector were expected to continue, with the pandemic still bringing extreme difficulties to consumer-facing businesses.

"This two-speed nature of the economy will therefore likely persist for some time to come," Williamson said.

IHS Markit also warned that the surge in demand for goods was "stretching supply chains to an unprecedented extent" which could trigger some consumer price inflation in the coming months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job Germany Reading Price February March August 2018 From First Prudential Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Nowhere to go': Soviet-era aircraft museum faces ..

2 minutes ago

89 cops contract COVID-19 in ten days

2 minutes ago

In Nigeria, new Chinese-built train takes the stra ..

2 minutes ago

Riyadh Worried Over Oil Demand Ahead of OPEC+ Meet ..

5 minutes ago

UK to Announce Major Changes to Asylum System Rule ..

5 minutes ago

Three dead in 5.4-magnitude quake in Xinjiang: sta ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.