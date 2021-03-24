UrduPoint.com
Eurozone Economy Returns To Growth For First Time In Six Months: Survey

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:58 PM

Eurozone economy returns to growth for first time in six months: survey

The eurozone economy returned to growth for the first time in six months in March, a closely watched survey said Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdowns had little effect on manufacturing

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The eurozone economy returned to growth for the first time in six months in March, a closely watched survey said Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdowns had little effect on manufacturing.

"The eurozone economy beat expectations in March, showing a much better than anticipated expansion thanks mainly to a record surge in manufacturing output," said IHS Market Chief economist Chris Williamson.

The firm's PMI index rose to 52.5 points in March from 48.8 points in February, breaking through the 50-point level which indicates growth.

