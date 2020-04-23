UrduPoint.com
Eurozone Economy Suffers 'unprecedented' Collapse: Survey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:40 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The eurozone economy suffered an "unprecedented" collapse according to the latest PMI index put out Thursday by analysis firm IHS Markit.

"The eurozone economy suffered the steepest falls in business activity and employment ever recorded during April as a result of measures taken to contain the coronavirus outbreak," it said.

The company's purchasing managers index (PMI) dived to a record low of 13.5 in April, from the previous all-time low of 29.7 in March, confirming the private sector gloom savaging the 19-nation eurozone.

Any reading below 50 signals a contraction.

