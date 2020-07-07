UrduPoint.com
Eurozone Economy To Crash 8.7% In 2020: EU Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:02 PM

The eurozone economy will plunge 8.7 percent in 2020 before rebounding by 6.1 percent in 2021, according to the European Commission's updated forecasts that are more pessimistic than those made at the beginning of May

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The eurozone economy will plunge 8.7 percent in 2020 before rebounding by 6.1 percent in 2021, according to the European Commission's updated forecasts that are more pessimistic than those made at the beginning of May.

The economies of France, Italy and Spain will each contract by more than 10 percent.

