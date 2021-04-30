Eurozone enters double-dip recession in first quarter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The eurozone economy fell into a second recession in less than a year in the first quarter, data showed on Friday, as slow vaccinations and pandemic lockdowns stopped a rebound

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The eurozone economy fell into a second recession in less than a year in the first quarter, data showed on Friday, as slow vaccinations and pandemic lockdowns stopped a rebound.

Eurozone output fell by 0.6 percent in the first quarter, the EU's statistics agency Eurostat said while unemployment numbers for March fell and inflation neared target levels.