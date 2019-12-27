Eurozone GDP Growth Expected to Further Slow Down in 2020 - Economists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) European economists forecast that GDP growth in the eurozone will continue to slow down in 2020 due to political turmoil and trade disputes.

A poll of 34 economists, conducted by the Financial Times (FT) daily newspaper, on average forecasts an economic growth rate of less than one percent, which will be the lowest in seven years, with individual predictions ranging from zero to 1.5 percent. In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) expects a 1.1 percent growth.

"With no end to global trade uncertainty in sight, the tug of war between global investment headwinds and pockets of domestic resilience, underpinned by easy ECB policy, will continue to make for uncomfortable eurozone GDP readings," Lena Komileva, the chief economist at G+ Economics economic intelligence consultancy, said.

Despite glum predictions, the majority of those polled expect the ECB to refrain from softening its monetary policy and Germany to resist pressure for fiscal help.

"Our baseline is the continuation of mediocrity in the absence of a strong rebound in world demand, the exhaustion of the monetary stimulus and the lack of decisive fiscal support," said Gilles Moec, chief economist at French insurer Axa.

According to Lucrezia Reichlin, an economics professor at the London Business School, among the biggest risks to the eurozone are the uncertainties of Brexit, the US-China trade dispute, and the political situation in Italy.

Some say that the eurozone problems are deep-seated and cannot be fixed by financial aid alone.

"The eurozone's trend rate of growth is very low due to poor productivity and dismal demography, so cyclical downturns easily lead to stagnation," Philippe Legrain, a visiting senior fellow at the London School of Economics, said.

If the economists polled by the FT are correct, the European economy will be slowing down for the third year in a row.