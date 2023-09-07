Open Menu

Eurozone GDP Growth Revised Downwards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Eurozone GDP growth revised downwards

ANKARA, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the second quarter of 2023 was revised downwards compared to the flash reading, according to the official data revealed on Thursday.

GDP in the euro area increased 0.5% year-on-year in April-June, slower than the initial estimate of 0.6%, Eurostat data showed.

This followed a 1.1% annual growth in the first quarter of this year.

On a quarterly basis, the single Currency zone economy grew 0.1% in the April-June period.

The largest quarter-on-quarter growth rates were seen in Lithuania (up 2.9%), Slovenia (1.4%) and Greece (1.3%) in the three-month period.

The highest GDP contractions were registered in Poland (2.2%), Sweden (0.8%), and Austria (0.7%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Reading Austria Poland Slovenia Sweden Lithuania Greece Euro

Recent Stories

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

48 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

2 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

2 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

3 hours ago
Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

4 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business