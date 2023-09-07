Eurozone GDP growth revised downwards

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the second quarter of 2023 was revised downwards compared to the flash reading, according to the official data revealed on Thursday.

GDP in the euro area increased 0.5% year-on-year in April-June, slower than the initial estimate of 0.6%, Eurostat data showed.

This followed a 1.1% annual growth in the first quarter of this year.

On a quarterly basis, the single Currency zone economy grew 0.1% in the April-June period.

The largest quarter-on-quarter growth rates were seen in Lithuania (up 2.9%), Slovenia (1.4%) and Greece (1.3%) in the three-month period.

The highest GDP contractions were registered in Poland (2.2%), Sweden (0.8%), and Austria (0.7%).