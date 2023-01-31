UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023

Eurozone GDP Increases by 1.9% in 4th Quarter Year-on-Year - Eurostat

Economic growth in 20 eurozone countries slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.9% in annual terms, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Tuesday, citing its first preliminary estimation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Economic growth in 20 eurozone countries slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.9% in annual terms, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Tuesday, citing its first preliminary estimation.

"Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.9% in the euro area and by 1.8% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2022, after +2.3% in the euro area and +2.5% in the EU in the previous quarter," Eurostat said in a statement.

The GDP of the eurozone and the European Union grew by 5.3% each in 2021. In 2020, the GDP of the EU fell by 5.9% and the eurozone by 6.4%.

