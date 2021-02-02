Eurozone GDP shrank 6.8% in 2020: Eurostat

Brussels, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The European economy shrank 6.8 percent in 2020, official data showed on Tuesday, but this was less than expected given the devastating consequences of the covid-19 pandemic.

The first estimate from the EU's Eurostat agency was much better than the EU commission's forecast of 7.8 percent.

The agency said that the EU economy as a whole shrank by 6.4 percent in 2020.