Eurozone GDP To Fall By 5-12% in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Outbreak - ECB Vice-President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The economic disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic will cause the eurozone economy to contract by between five and 12 percent in 2020, Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

"Growth scenarios prepared by ECB staff suggest that, this year, GDP could fall by between 5 percent in a mild scenario and 12 percent in a severe scenario," de Guindos said while presenting the ECB's 2019 annual report to the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

According to de Guindos, the degree to which the eurozone economy will shrink depends on how long lockdown measures will be in force across the globe and how governments respond to support businesses and workers.

"Obviously, the extent of the contraction and the recovery will depend crucially on how long the containment measures are in place, the extent to which supply capacity and domestic demand are permanently affected, and the success of policies to mitigate the economic impact for businesses and workers," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a significant impact on financial results for the first quarter of the year. According to the ECB vice-president, the eurozone economy contracted by 3.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

The vice-president also lauded the European single market and called on EU member states to make efforts to ensure its survival.

"As recognised by this Parliament just a few weeks ago, the Single Market is the source of our collective prosperity and well-being. So it is crucial that we repair, strengthen and deepen it in the coming months," de Guindos said.

European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton has previously said that the EU will require almost 1.6 trillion euros ($1.7 trillion) in funds to recover from the economic crisis caused by the global pandemic.