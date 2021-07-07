UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone GDP To Return To Pre-Crisis Level Earlier Than Expected Before - EU Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Eurozone GDP to Return to Pre-Crisis Level Earlier Than Expected Before - EU Forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Eurozone's GDP will return to pre-crisis level in the fourth quarter of this year, a quarter earlier than expected before, according to the Summer 2021 Economic Forecast published by the European Commission on Wednesday.

"Overall, GDP is now forecast to grow by 4.8% in 2021 and 4.

5% in 2022 in both the EU and the euro area. The volume of output is projected to return to its pre-crisis level (2019-Q4) in the last quarter of 2021, which is one quarter earlier than expected in the Spring Forecast for the euro area," the document read.

In the Spring Forecast, European commission projected a 4.3% growth of GDP in the euro area in 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Euro

Recent Stories

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

6 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

46 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region signs lease agreement with Pe ..

51 minutes ago

IG Islamabad reviews general protection unit’s p ..

55 minutes ago

IHC allows bail to Zardari in New York flat case

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates high school graduates ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.