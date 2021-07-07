Eurozone GDP to Return to Pre-Crisis Level Earlier Than Expected Before - EU Forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Eurozone's GDP will return to pre-crisis level in the fourth quarter of this year, a quarter earlier than expected before, according to the Summer 2021 Economic Forecast published by the European Commission on Wednesday.

"Overall, GDP is now forecast to grow by 4.8% in 2021 and 4.

5% in 2022 in both the EU and the euro area. The volume of output is projected to return to its pre-crisis level (2019-Q4) in the last quarter of 2021, which is one quarter earlier than expected in the Spring Forecast for the euro area," the document read.

In the Spring Forecast, European commission projected a 4.3% growth of GDP in the euro area in 2021.