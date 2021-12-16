UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Growth Slows After New Covid Wave: Survey

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:33 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Economic growth in the eurozone slowed to a nine-month low in December as a fresh wave of the coronavirus rattled businesses, especially in Germany, a closely watched survey said Thursday.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) from IHS Markit, which measures business activity, slipped to 53.4 in December, after posting 55.4 points in November and hitting a high 59 points in August. A figure above 50 indicates growth.

