Eurozone Growth Slows As Omicron Measures Hit Spending

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 03:19 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Economic growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in January, a key survey showed Monday, as new coronavirus restrictions hit consumer spending, raising a new obstacle for the region's recovery.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) from IHS Markit, showed a drop to 52.4 in January, after posting 53.3 points in December and hitting a high 59 points in August. A figure above 50 indicates growth.

