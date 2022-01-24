Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

(@FahadShabbir)

Economic growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in January, a key survey showed Monday, as new coronavirus restrictions hit consumer spending, raising a new obstacle for the region's recovery

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) from IHS Markit, showed a drop to 52.4 in January, after posting 53.3 points in December and hitting a high 59 points in August. A figure above 50 indicates growth.