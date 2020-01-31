Eurozone growth slows sharply to 1.2% in 2019

Growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in 2019, official data showed Friday, after a turbulent year of Brexit uncertainty and trade spats with US President Donald Trump

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in 2019, official data showed Friday, after a turbulent year of Brexit uncertainty and trade spats with US President Donald Trump.

The economy of the 19-member single Currency zone grew 1.

2 percent over the year, down from 1.8 percent in 2018 and well off the 2.7 percent seen in 2017.

Meanwhile, eurozone inflation in January inflation picked up slightly to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent in December, in line with the forecast of analysts surveyed by financial services provider Factset.