UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Growth Slows Sharply To 1.2% In 2019

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Eurozone growth slows sharply to 1.2% in 2019

Growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in 2019, official data showed Friday, after a turbulent year of Brexit uncertainty and trade spats with US President Donald Trump

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in 2019, official data showed Friday, after a turbulent year of Brexit uncertainty and trade spats with US President Donald Trump.

The economy of the 19-member single Currency zone grew 1.

2 percent over the year, down from 1.8 percent in 2018 and well off the 2.7 percent seen in 2017.

Meanwhile, eurozone inflation in January inflation picked up slightly to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent in December, in line with the forecast of analysts surveyed by financial services provider Factset.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump Brexit January December 2017 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe victory push stalled by Sri Lanka batsmen ..

8 minutes ago

Qeemat Punjab App launches Home Delivery Service o ..

20 minutes ago

Zahoor Barlas appointed Additional Secretary Infor ..

9 minutes ago

S. Korea ready to take action against economic fal ..

11 minutes ago

PARC, LDDB inks agreement for promoting livestock, ..

9 minutes ago

30 int'l players flexing muscles for ski competiti ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.