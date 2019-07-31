UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Growth Slows To 0.2% In Second Quarter

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:58 PM

Eurozone growth slows to 0.2% in second quarter

Economic growth in the eurozone slowed to 0.2 percent in the second quarter of the year, down from 0.4 percent in the previous three months

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Economic growth in the eurozone slowed to 0.2 percent in the second quarter of the year, down from 0.4 percent in the previous three months.

Eurostat's figures, published Wednesday, also showed inflation in the 19-nation single currency group dropping from 1.3 percent in June to 1.1 in July.

This falls even further short of the European Central bank's 2.

0 percent target for a healthy economy, and amounts to further evidence of a worrying slowdown.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate nevertheless also fell, from a revised 7.6 percent in May to 7.5 in June, its lowest level in ten years.

The wider 28-member European Union, which includes countries outside the euro, also saw second quarter growth shrink to 0.2 percent, down from 0.5 in the previous period.

All these figures were in line with market expectations as estimated by data firm Factset.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Bank Euro May June July Market From

Recent Stories

Wife Narjis says Mohammad Amir will always play fo ..

6 minutes ago

Samsung profit slumps more than half as chip marke ..

9 seconds ago

Demand to lift ban on Muharram processions in IOK

7 minutes ago

Indian forces' firing along LoC indicates their fr ..

7 minutes ago

FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner, lodges ..

7 minutes ago

Civilian martyred, 9 hurt in Indian firing at LoC

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.