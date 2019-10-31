Eurozone growth weak but stable at 0.2%, inflation down

Economic growth in the eurozone remained at a weak 0.2 percent in the third quarter and inflation fell in October, the official Eurostat agency said Thursday

At 0.7 percent last month, inflation was down from 0.8 percent in September, and well below the European Central Bank's target rate of just under two percent.

Eurozone unemployment remained steady in October at 7.5 percent.