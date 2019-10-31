UrduPoint.com
Eurozone Growth Weak But Stable At 0.2%, Inflation Down

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:11 PM

Economic growth in the eurozone remained at a weak 0.2 percent in the third quarter and inflation fell in October, the official Eurostat agency said Thursday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Economic growth in the eurozone remained at a weak 0.2 percent in the third quarter and inflation fell in October, the official Eurostat agency said Thursday.

At 0.7 percent last month, inflation was down from 0.8 percent in September, and well below the European Central Bank's target rate of just under two percent.

Eurozone unemployment remained steady in October at 7.5 percent.

