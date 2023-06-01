UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Inflation Dips But ECB To Remain Hawkish

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Eurozone inflation dips but ECB to remain hawkish

Sliding energy prices helped lower eurozone inflation more than expected in May but underlying pressures suggest the European Central Bank will still be inclined to raise interest rates, officials and analysts said Thursday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Sliding energy prices helped lower eurozone inflation more than expected in May but underlying pressures suggest the European Central Bank will still be inclined to raise interest rates, officials and analysts said Thursday.

Headline inflation for the 20 EU countries using the euro dipped to 6.1 percent in May, according to Eurostat data.

That was a drop from the 7.0 percent figure for April that had reversed five months of declines and below analysts' consensus forecast of 6.3 percent.

But inflation remains well above the 2.0 percent target set by the European Central Bank, which indicated another round of monetary tightening in two weeks' time.

"Inflation is too high and it is set to remain so for too long," ECB chief Christine Lagarde told a banking congress in Germany.

She suggested that a smaller rate increase was to come, following ECB hikes since July that have pushed up the official borrowing rate an unprecedented 3.75 percentage points.

"We are approaching our cruising altitude," Lagarde said.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, is the key signal for the ECB.

In May, that figure came in at 5.3 percent, lower than the 5.6 percent recorded in April.

"The persistent nature of core inflation means that the ECB is expected to extend their unprecedented tightening cycle with another 0.25 basis points rise in two weeks, despite signs of slower growth and the potential for increased pressure on the financial system," said Richard Flax of the investment advisory firm Moneyfarm.

- Households squeezed - Eurostat said energy inflation in the eurozone dipped into negative territory in May, falling by 1.7 percent.

That reflected a glut on the natural gas market as Europe, now less dependent on Russian fossil fuels since supply cuts over the war in Ukraine, heads into summer.

Inflation in services also slowed slightly, to 5.0 percent, but higher prices for food and alcohol, while slowing a bit, were the main prop for headline inflation and a problem for European household budgets.

That component rose 12.5 percent in May, compared with 13.5 percent in April. It was also largely responsible for the surprise 7.0 percent reading in April that reversed five months of declines.

Back in October, the eurozone was struggling with overall inflation of 10.6 percent as it confronted the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks related to the post-Covid recovery.

While inflation has since eased, slowing economic growth and higher loan costs were starting to be bite.

Germany, the European Union's economic powerhouse that is now in recession, saw its inflation rate drop to 6.3 percent in May from 7.6 percent in April.

France, the bloc's second-biggest economy, saw inflation dip to 6.0 percent in May from 6.9 percent the previous month.

"I'm aware of the risks that weigh on our growth and the French economy," French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday, in response to signs of tepid growth and cutbacks by consumers.

The ECB rate increases have flowed through into mortgages, making home loans more expensive and harder to secure for would-be buyers in Europe, weakening some real estate markets.

The ECB said in a report this week that demand for mortgages fell sharply in the first quarter of 2023, leading to a "correction" that risked becoming "disorderly" if recession fears widened.

"The tightening monetary policy is testing the resilience of households and businesses" in the eurozone, Moneyfarm's Flax said.

"Looking ahead, both headline and core inflation will keep falling," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, a eurozone economist for analysis firm Capital Economics.

"But the labour market still looks very tight... As a result, we suspect that the core inflation rate will come down only slowly and it will be a long time before it hits 2 percent."Like other analysts, he predicted the ECB would raise interest rates by 25 basis points on June 15 "and probably once more at the July meeting".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Bank Germany Reading Euro April May June July October Congress Gas Market From Labour

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relati ..

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relating to corporate tax for free z ..

4 minutes ago
 MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financi ..

MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financing to investors in industrial ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. 'Uncomfortable' With Envoy's Claim of ..

Biden Admin. 'Uncomfortable' With Envoy's Claim of South Africa Arming Russia - ..

10 minutes ago
 PSO to sponsor top ranked Army's Ibrahim in Nation ..

PSO to sponsor top ranked Army's Ibrahim in National, International Squash event ..

7 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ ..

34 minutes ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.