Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%: data

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Eurozone inflation ticked up slightly in January to 2.5 percent, edging higher for a fourth consecutive month driven by energy price increases, official data showed on Monday.

Consumer prices were up from 2.4 percent in December 2024, slightly disappointing analysts' expectations. Financial data firm FactSet had predicted the rate would not move.

Inflation reached its lowest level in three and a half years in September, at 1.7 percent, but has since climbed back up above the two percent target set by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Core inflation -- which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices and is a key indicator for the ECB -- was stable at 2.7 percent, according to Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

The central bank cut interest rates for the fifth time since June to 2.

75 percent on Thursday, signalling more was to come as the eurozone economy flatlines.

The move stood in contrast to the latest decision by the US Federal Reserve, which left its key lending rate unchanged a day earlier, saying it was in no "hurry" to make changes, despite pressure from President Donald Trump for more cuts.

The US economy has been outpacing that of the eurozone.

The ECB had previously hiked borrowing costs aggressively to tame runaway energy and food costs, but is now bringing them back down as price rises slow and the eurozone economy falters.

While the recent uptick in inflation has caused some jitters, policymakers believe price pressures will ease, and their focus has shifted to relieving the strain on the beleaguered 20-nation area.