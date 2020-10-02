Eurozone inflation falls to -0.3% in September

Eurozone inflation fell deeper into negative territory in September, official data said Friday, amid plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Eurozone inflation fell deeper into negative territory in September, official data said Friday, amid plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The EU's Eurostat data agency said inflation fell to -0.3 percent last month, a drop from -0.2 percent in August and way off the official target of near two percent.