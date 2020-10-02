UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Inflation Falls To -0.3% In September

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Eurozone inflation falls to -0.3% in September

Eurozone inflation fell deeper into negative territory in September, official data said Friday, amid plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Eurozone inflation fell deeper into negative territory in September, official data said Friday, amid plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The EU's Eurostat data agency said inflation fell to -0.3 percent last month, a drop from -0.2 percent in August and way off the official target of near two percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

August September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Techn ..

19 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Sets a New Record with 2.5 Billion v ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Guinean President on Indep ..

21 minutes ago

Kremlin says EU Belarus sanctions a sign of 'weakn ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Proposes Holding Eurasian Economic Forum i ..

3 minutes ago

US Secretary of State Pompeo tests negative for Co ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.