Eurozone inflation falls to 6.1% in May

ANKARA, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The euro area annual consumer inflation rate eased to 6.1% in May, thanks to a decline in energy prices, according to flash estimates released on Thursday.

May's reading dropped from 7% in April and reached the lowest level since February 2022.

Energy prices fell by 1.

7% year-on-year in May, shifting from a hike of 2.4% in April, Eurostat data showed.

Food, alcohol, and tobacco prices are expected to rise by 12.5% annually in May, easing from 13.5% in April.

On a monthly basis, the euro area consumer prices index showed no change in May, resulting in monthly inflation remaining at 0%.

The cost of energy in the single Currency zone is estimated to have dropped by 2.2% month-on-month.