Open Menu

Eurozone Inflation Falls To More Than Two-year Low

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Eurozone inflation falls to more than two-year low

Inflation in the eurozone fell to its lowest level in more than two years in November, official data showed Thursday, raising hopes the European Central Bank could soon cut interest rates

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Inflation in the eurozone fell to its lowest level in more than two years in November, official data showed Thursday, raising hopes the European Central Bank could soon cut interest rates.

Consumer prices in the 20-nation single currency bloc rose a lower-than-expected 2.4 percent in November from a year earlier, the EU's official statistics agency said, the smallest annual gain since July 2021.

The consensus of analysts compiled by financial data firm FactSet had predicted inflation would slow to 2.7 percent in November, from 2.9 percent in October.

The data will provide comfort to the European Central Bank (ECB), which has paused its unprecedented streak of interest rate hikes, although it has remained cautious about declaring victory over once red-hot inflation.

The painful hiking campaign has seen borrowing costs rise faster and further than ever before.

"The larger-than-expected fall in inflation in November means it is becoming increasingly untenable for policymakers to claim that they are not even thinking about rate cuts," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"We are now pencilling in a first cut for next June, rather than September," he added.

Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist at ING, suggested the first rate cut "could well happen before the summer".

Eurozone inflation has steadily dropped since reaching a peak of 10.6 percent in October 2022 following the upheaval in markets wrought by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Inflation is still above the ECB's two-percent target, however.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, and is the key inflation indicator for the ECB, also slowed in November to 3.6 percent from 4.2 percent in October.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Bank June July September October November Market From

Recent Stories

Govt opts to hand over loss-making discos to comba ..

Govt opts to hand over loss-making discos to combat electricity theft

18 minutes ago
 COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage' fund

COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage' fund

9 minutes ago
 Shane MacGowan, folk-punk Pogues frontman, dies ag ..

Shane MacGowan, folk-punk Pogues frontman, dies aged 65

13 minutes ago
 PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start ..

PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start from Dec 4

13 minutes ago
 Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

20 minutes ago
 Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

20 minutes ago
Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting ..

Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting that killed 3

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team to depart for Dunedin tomorr ..

Pakistan women's team to depart for Dunedin tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last ..

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last-minute deal

37 minutes ago
 Arsenal hit Lens for six to reach Champions League ..

Arsenal hit Lens for six to reach Champions League last 16

21 minutes ago
 UN climate talks open in UAE with pressure for urg ..

UN climate talks open in UAE with pressure for urgent action

21 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls to more than two-year low

Eurozone inflation falls to more than two-year low

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business