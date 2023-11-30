Eurozone inflation falls to more than two-year low

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone fell to a more than two-year low in November, the EU's official statistics agency said Thursday

Consumer price increases in the 20-nation single currency bloc reached 2.4 percent, Eurostat data showed, the lowest since July 2021.

The figure beat a consensus forecast by analysts compiled by financial data firm FactSet which said inflation would slow to 2.7 percent in November, from 2.9 percent in October.

The data will provide comfort to the European Central Bank (ECB), which has paused its unprecedented streak of interest rate hikes, that they are continuing to tame red-hot inflation.

But the data will likely spur hopes that the Frankfurt-based body could consider cutting rates soon.

Inflation has steadily dropped since it reached a peak of 10.6 percent in October 2022 following the upheaval in markets wrought by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Inflation is still above the ECB's two-percent target, however.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, and tobacco prices, also slowed to 3.6 percent in November from 4.2 percent in October.

Core inflation is the key signal for the ECB.