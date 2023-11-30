Open Menu

Eurozone Inflation Falls To More Than Two-year Low

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Eurozone inflation falls to more than two-year low

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone fell to a more than two-year low in November, the EU's official statistics agency said Thursday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone fell to a more than two-year low in November, the EU's official statistics agency said Thursday.

Consumer price increases in the 20-nation single currency bloc reached 2.4 percent, Eurostat data showed, the lowest since July 2021.

The figure beat a consensus forecast by analysts compiled by financial data firm FactSet which said inflation would slow to 2.7 percent in November, from 2.9 percent in October.

The data will provide comfort to the European Central Bank (ECB), which has paused its unprecedented streak of interest rate hikes, that they are continuing to tame red-hot inflation.

But the data will likely spur hopes that the Frankfurt-based body could consider cutting rates soon.

Inflation has steadily dropped since it reached a peak of 10.6 percent in October 2022 following the upheaval in markets wrought by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Inflation is still above the ECB's two-percent target, however.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, and tobacco prices, also slowed to 3.6 percent in November from 4.2 percent in October.

Core inflation is the key signal for the ECB.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Bank Tame Price July October November Market From

Recent Stories

Chinese Jiangsu police delegation calls on Punjab ..

Chinese Jiangsu police delegation calls on Punjab governor

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 22 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 22 paisa against Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Govt opts to hand over loss-making discos to comba ..

Govt opts to hand over loss-making discos to combat electricity theft

21 minutes ago
 COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage' fund

COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage' fund

13 minutes ago
 Shane MacGowan, folk-punk Pogues frontman, dies ag ..

Shane MacGowan, folk-punk Pogues frontman, dies aged 65

17 minutes ago
 PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start ..

PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start from Dec 4

17 minutes ago
Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

23 minutes ago
 Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

23 minutes ago
 Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting ..

Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting that killed 3

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team to depart for Dunedin tomorr ..

Pakistan women's team to depart for Dunedin tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last ..

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last-minute deal

41 minutes ago
 Arsenal hit Lens for six to reach Champions League ..

Arsenal hit Lens for six to reach Champions League last 16

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business