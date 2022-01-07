Eurozone inflation hit record high in December

Eurozone inflation hit a record annual rate of five percent in December, the Eurostat agency said Friday, the highest level since 1997 when records began

The rate is a first estimate but confirms a trend led by soaring energy prices, rising from 4.9 percent in November to a quarter-century high.