Eurozone inflation leaps to 3.0%, highest in decade

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Eurozone inflation surged to three percent in August, according to official data released Tuesday, as widespread shortages, rising energy costs and one-off effects sent consumer prices in Europe sharply higher.

The rise was a full percentage point higher than the ECB's target of two percent and was at a level last reached in November 2011, though economists insist the hike is linked to effects of the coronavirus pandemic and will be short-lived.