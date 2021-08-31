UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Inflation Leaps To 3.0%, Highest In Decade

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:12 PM

Eurozone inflation leaps to 3.0%, highest in decade

Eurozone inflation surged to three percent in August, according to official data released Tuesday, as widespread shortages, rising energy costs and one-off effects sent consumer prices in Europe sharply higher

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Eurozone inflation surged to three percent in August, according to official data released Tuesday, as widespread shortages, rising energy costs and one-off effects sent consumer prices in Europe sharply higher.

The rise takes the rate a full percentage point higher than the ECB's target of two percent and to a level last reached in November 2011, though economists insist the hike is linked to effects of the coronavirus pandemic and will be short-lived.

The August inflation rate was mainly pushed higher by a 15.4 percent rise in energy prices, which compared to a 14.3 percent rise a month earlier.

