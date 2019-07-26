Eurozone Inflation Outlook Worsening: ECB's Draghi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:25 AM
ECB chief Mario Draghi warned Thursday that the outlook for inflation in the single currency bloc is worsening, as the bank signaled its readiness to unleash a new package of stimulus to boost the economy
"Inflationary pressures remain muted and indicators of inflation expectations have declined. Therefore, a significant degree of monetary stimulus continues to be necessary," the head of the European Central Bank told a news conference.