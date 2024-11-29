Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The eurozone's annual inflation rate rebounded further in November due to resilient energy prices, data showed Friday, but the underlying trend in the single currency area remained in line with European Central Bank targets.

Despite the higher inflation reading in the 20-country eurozone, it was not expected to deter the ECB from cutting interest rates next month as it focuses on addressing Europe's sluggish growth.

Year-on-year consumer price increases reached 2.3 percent in November, the EU's official data agency said, continuing to bounce back from a three-year low of 1.7 percent in September at a rate consistent with analyst predictions.

In October inflation had crept back up to exactly 2.0 percent -- the longstanding target set by the ECB.

But core inflation -- which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices and is a key indicator for the central bank in deciding whether to cut rates -- was stable over the three-month period, at 2.

7 percent.

The November uptick in consumer price inflation is largely down to energy prices falling more slowly than the previous month.

Industrial goods prices inched up by just 0.7 percent, compared to 0.5 percent in October.

The price of services rose by 3.9 percent, and those of food, alcohol and tobacco by 2.8 per cent in November -- a fall of 0.1 percentage point compared to a month earlier in both cases.

The ECB hiked rates after consumer prices soared following the 2022 outbreak of war in Ukraine but has reduced borrowing costs three times so far this year as inflation cooled.