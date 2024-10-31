Open Menu

Eurozone Inflation Rebounds More Than Expected In October

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October

The eurozone's annual inflation rate rebounded more than expected in October due to rising food costs, official data showed on Thursday, but remains in line with the European Central Bank's two-percent target

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The eurozone's annual inflation rate rebounded more than expected in October due to rising food costs, official data showed on Thursday, but remains in line with the European Central Bank's two-percent target.

Year-on-year consumer price increases in the 20-country single currency area reached 2.0 percent in October, rising from 1.7 percent in September, the EU's official data agency said.

The September rate had been the first time the figure fell below the ECB's two-percent target in more than three years.

Inflation accelerated more than expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet and Bloomberg, who predicted it would increase to 1.9 percent in October.

But core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices and is a key indicator for the bank, remained stable at 2.7 percent in October, Eurostat said.

The core inflation figure was higher than expected by analysts who predicted it would fall to 2.6 percent this month from 2.7 percent in September.

Food and drink price rises reached 2.9 percent in October, well above the 2.4 percent increase registered in September.

Meanwhile energy prices fell at a slower rate of 4.6 percent, compared with a 6.1 percent drop a month earlier.

With inflation cooling since its 10.6 percent peak in October 2022, the ECB has begun cutting interest rates this year as it focuses on tackling Europe's sluggish growth.

Despite inflation coming in higher, the Frankfurt-based body will likely cut rates again in December, although it could opt to reduce borrowing costs at a slower rate.

Official data on Wednesday showed the single currency area grew by 0.4 percent between July and September this year, a greater-than-expected figure, but still paltry compared to the United States during the same period.

The United States on Wednesday reported growth of 0.7 percent in the third quarter.

- German inflation's sharp rise -

Services inflation in the eurozone, which had been accelerating in recent months, also remained stable at 3.9 percent in October, the data showed.

Inflation in the eurozone's biggest economy, Germany, rose sharply in October to reach 2.4 percent from 1.8 percent in October on the back of higher food prices.

In France meanwhile, consumer price rises ticked up slightly to 1.5 percent this month, from 1.4 percent in September.

Slovenia recorded a zero percent inflation rate in October, according to Eurostat.

Other Eurostat data published on Thursday showed the unemployment rate in the single currency area remained stable at 6.3 percent in September.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe France German Bank Germany Same Price United States Slovenia July September October December From

Recent Stories

Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punja ..

Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 poin ..

PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 points

46 seconds ago
 Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead

Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead

48 seconds ago
 Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

2 hours ago
 Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to exte ..

Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to extend six-decade rule

49 seconds ago
 2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum high ..

2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum highlights digital, green developm ..

52 seconds ago
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

3 hours ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

3 hours ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

4 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

4 hours ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business