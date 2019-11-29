UrduPoint.com
Eurozone Inflation Rises Above Analysts' Projections

Fri 29th November 2019

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):Inflation in the eurozone rose in November to 1.0 percent, higher than analysts' projections but still lagging under the weight of trade tensions, according to official Eurostat figures published Friday.

The upswing from the 0.7 percent inflation recorded in October was an encouraging sign for the European Central Bank, which is hewing to an ultra- loose monetary policy in a bid to re-ignite growth.

Eurostat figures showing unemployment in the eurozone had shrunk in October to its lowest level since July 2008, at 7.

5 percent, down from a revised 7.6 percent in September, was also a fillip.

The group of 19 EU countries using the euro has been struggling with stubbornly low inflation.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde said last week that the eurozone was expected to close out the year with inflation at 1.1 percent -- "much lower than previously forecast" because of geopolitical uncertainty, especially trade tensions.

The latest inflation number beat analysts' projections gathered by financial data firm FactSet which foresaw 0.8 percent.

