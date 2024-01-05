Open Menu

Eurozone Inflation Rises In December

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Eurozone inflation rises in December

Eurozone inflation increased in December, official data showed Friday, breaking seven months of falls and leaving analysts divided over when the European Central Bank would start to cut interest rates

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Eurozone inflation increased in December, official data showed Friday, breaking seven months of falls and leaving analysts divided over when the European Central Bank would start to cut interest rates.

Consumer prices edged up to 2.9 percent last month from the 2.4 percent annual rate in November 2023, in line with expectations by analysts for Bloomberg. It is the first rise in the annual rate of inflation since an unexpected increase in April last year.

The data supports comments by ECB chief Christine Lagarde, who has warned that Europe must remain on guard despite falling inflation.

The ECB undertook a series of interest rate hikes to tame red-hot inflation after consumer prices reached a peak of 10.6 percent in October 2022.

But as eurozone inflation edged closer to the ECB's two-percent target, there have been growing calls to cut rates. Bank officials have pushed back hard against this.

"December's jump in headline inflation in the eurozone was widely anticipated and entirely due to a base-effects driven increase in energy inflation, so it won't alter ECB policymakers' views on the outlook for monetary policy," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief eurozone economist at Capital Economics.

The rise had been expected because governments had provided exceptional support in December 2022 to households to confront heating bills that had surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Energy prices in the eurozone fell in December, by 6.7 percent on an annual measure, but that was less than the 11.5 percent drop in November, data published by the EU's official statistics agency showed.

Food and drink price increases slowed to 6.1 percent last month compared with 6.9 percent in November, according to Eurostat.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco prices, however, slowed to 3.4 percent in December from 3.6 percent in November, Eurostat said.

Core inflation is the key signal for the ECB.

The ECB's Lagarde has insisted that it is too early to declare victory over inflation and dismissed any talk about interest rate cuts as "premature".

The next rate decision meeting will be on January 25.

"The increase (in inflation) serves as a reminder that interest rate cuts in the first quarter are unlikely but this shouldn't dispel expectations of cuts later in the year," said Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist at ING.

"We stick to our expectation of a first cut in June," he added.

Allen-Reynolds of Capital Economics said he still suspected the ECB would start cutting rates "in or around April".

Among the 20 countries that use the euro, Belgium and Italy had the lowest inflation rate, reaching 0.5 percent in December, Eurostat said.

Inflation also rose in the European Union's two biggest economies.

In Germany, inflation increased to 3.8 percent in December from 2.3 percent the previous month. And in France, consumer prices ticked up to 4.1 percent in December from 3.9 percent in November, Eurostat said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe France European Union Bank Germany Tame Price Italy Belgium Euro January April June October November December From

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fa ..

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fake incident in childhood

11 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

15 minutes ago
 US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemploym ..

US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemployment steady

15 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, s ..

Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, says Sec LG South

15 minutes ago
 Five including woman injured as car fell into rive ..

Five including woman injured as car fell into river

15 minutes ago
 Directive for accelerating construction work at me ..

Directive for accelerating construction work at mega projects

15 minutes ago
Election Tribunal dismisses Swati's appeal over re ..

Election Tribunal dismisses Swati's appeal over rejected nomination papers

15 minutes ago
 Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign ..

Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign removed

20 minutes ago
 DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

20 minutes ago
 District administration launches e-domicile under ..

District administration launches e-domicile under Khushhal KP Program

37 minutes ago
 Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Govern ..

Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Governor, discuss promotion of educa ..

27 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities t ..

Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities to SMBZANICQ

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business