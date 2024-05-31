Open Menu

Eurozone Inflation Rises More Than Expected In May To 2.6%

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Eurozone inflation rises more than expected in May to 2.6%

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation rose faster than expected in May, official data showed Friday, but the European Central Bank is still seen cutting interest rates next week

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The eurozone's annual rate of inflation rose faster than expected in May, official data showed Friday, but the European Central Bank is still seen cutting interest rates next week.

Consumer prices in the single currency area rose 2.6 percent in May from a year earlier, up from April's 2.4-percent rate, the EU's statistics agency said.

The figure is above the ECB's two-percent target.

ECB officials will be disappointed by the data for core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices and is a key indicator for the bank.

The data showed its rate ticked up to 2.9 percent in May from 2.7 percent in April.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet and Bloomberg had forecast that consumer prices would rise to 2.5 percent and predicted that core inflation would be stable.

The figures are, however, unlikely to stop the ECB from lowering rates on June 6, analysts said.

The ECB aggressively hiked rates starting in July 2022 to tame soaring inflation but has held borrowing costs steady in the past few months amid growing pressure for a rate cut.

"The temporary rise in inflation will not prevent the clearly-communicated June interest rate cut," said Riccardo Marcelli Fabiani, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

"But the European Central Bank will be cautious and is unlikely to lower interest rates at the July meeting, given the momentary interruption of disinflation, especially in services, and the strong wage data," he added.

Services recorded the biggest price rise in May at 4.1 percent, up from 3.7 percent the previous month.

After declining for several months, energy prices rose again by 0.3 percent in April after recording a 0.6 percent drop in April.

Food, alcohol and tobacco price increases slowed to 2.6 percent in May from 2.8 percent the previous month.

Across the eurozone, Latvia recorded the lowest inflation rate in May, at 0.2 percent, Eurostat data showed. Finland came second, registering an inflation rate of 0.5 percent in May.

Belgium was the highest at 4.9 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Tame Oxford Price Belgium Finland Latvia April May June July From

Recent Stories

US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar

US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders e ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders ensuring ban on smoking at publ ..

47 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpar ..

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpart

47 minutes ago
 Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title de ..

Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title defence alive

47 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points

47 minutes ago
 Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death

Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death

47 minutes ago
Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May

Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May

50 minutes ago
 FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures

FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures

50 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council

AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council

50 minutes ago
 Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional glob ..

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination amon ..

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

2 hours ago
 Stock markets diverge as inflation takes centre st ..

Stock markets diverge as inflation takes centre stage

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business