Eurozone Inflation Rises More Than Expected In May To 2.6%
The eurozone's annual rate of inflation rose faster than expected in May, official data showed Friday, but the European Central Bank is still seen cutting interest rates next week
Consumer prices in the single currency area rose 2.6 percent in May from a year earlier, up from April's 2.4-percent rate, the EU's statistics agency said.
The figure is above the ECB's two-percent target.
ECB officials will be disappointed by the data for core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices and is a key indicator for the bank.
The data showed its rate ticked up to 2.9 percent in May from 2.7 percent in April.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet and Bloomberg had forecast that consumer prices would rise to 2.5 percent and predicted that core inflation would be stable.
The figures are, however, unlikely to stop the ECB from lowering rates on June 6, analysts said.
The ECB aggressively hiked rates starting in July 2022 to tame soaring inflation but has held borrowing costs steady in the past few months amid growing pressure for a rate cut.
"The temporary rise in inflation will not prevent the clearly-communicated June interest rate cut," said Riccardo Marcelli Fabiani, senior economist at Oxford Economics.
"But the European Central Bank will be cautious and is unlikely to lower interest rates at the July meeting, given the momentary interruption of disinflation, especially in services, and the strong wage data," he added.
Services recorded the biggest price rise in May at 4.1 percent, up from 3.7 percent the previous month.
After declining for several months, energy prices rose again by 0.3 percent in April after recording a 0.6 percent drop in April.
Food, alcohol and tobacco price increases slowed to 2.6 percent in May from 2.8 percent the previous month.
Across the eurozone, Latvia recorded the lowest inflation rate in May, at 0.2 percent, Eurostat data showed. Finland came second, registering an inflation rate of 0.5 percent in May.
Belgium was the highest at 4.9 percent.
