Eurozone inflation slows further

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ):Inflation in the eurozone slowed to 1.0 percent in July, official data showed Monday, sliding further away from the European Central Bank's target of just below 2.0 percent.

Revised figures from the Eurostat agency showed prices across the 19-nation single currency area showed inflation falling from 1.3 percent in June and from 2.

2 percent a year earlier.

ECB chief Mario Draghi last month signalled that new stimulus measures could be on the cards to try to shore up stubbornly low inflation, as the skies darken with growing fears over US protectionism, weakness in emerging markets -- and Brexit.

Observers are anticipating a "big bang" from the ECB in September witha possible rate cut as well as other measures.