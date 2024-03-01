Eurozone Inflation Slows Further In February But Not As Fast As Expected
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Eurozone inflation continued to ease in February, thanks to a sharp slowdown in the rate of food and drink price rises, official data showed Friday, but the drop was smaller than expected
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Eurozone inflation continued to ease in February, thanks to a sharp slowdown in the rate of food and drink price rises, official data showed Friday, but the drop was smaller than expected.
Consumer prices in the 20-nation single currency area rose 2.6 percent in February from a year earlier, down from a 2.8-percent rise in January, the EU's statistics agency said.
Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and FactSet had predicted that the rate of inflation would fall to 2.5 percent.
The eurozone's inflation rate has been slowing steadily since its peak in October 2022, approaching the European Central Bank's two-percent target.
The ECB is now under more pressure to cut interest rates after keeping them unchanged since October at a two-decade high.
Food and drink costs rose 4.0 percent in February, significantly below their 5.6 percent increase in January, Eurostat data showed.
Energy prices in the eurozone actually fell, though their 3.7 percent drop last month was much narrower than the 6.1 percent decline in January.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, also slowed in February, to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent in January.
The February reading of core inflation -- a key indicator for the ECB -- is the lowest in two years. Yet analysts had forecast a deeper fall, to 2.9 percent, in February.
The Frankfurt-based ECB's hike in rates following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has affected the eurozone economy, with expectations of weaker growth in 2024.
The next rate-setting ECB meeting will be on March 7.
"With monthly inflation prints (readings) and global energy prices coming in below the ECB's expectations, the ECB will likely have to lower its inflation forecast further at the upcoming meeting," said Paolo Grignani, senior economist at Oxford Economics.
Other economists suggested the ECB would only consider cutting rates in June.
"As long as the ECB is not willing to accept that inflation is roughly returning to target but instead pushing for an exact landing point of 2 percent, rate cuts should only be on the agenda at the June meeting," Carsten Brzeski of ING Bank said in a note before the inflation data was published.
Across the European Union, Latvia registered the lowest inflation rate in February, at 0.7 percent, according to Eurostat.
Inflation fell in the EU's two biggest economies.
The rate of consumer price rises in Germany slowed down to 2.7 percent last month, from 3.1 percent.
And in France, inflation dropped to 3.1 percent in February from 3.4 percent in January, according to the data.
Other Eurostat data published Friday showed the unemployment rate in the eurozone fell to a historic low of 6.4 percent in January, from 6.5 percent in December.
Recent Stories
18 'criminals' arrested
Alkhidmat Hospital organizes event to honor its staff
European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone inflation eases
MWMC launches operation cleanliness in city
Shenzhou-17 crew to carry out 2nd extravehicular mission
Minister Aneeq calls for OIC delegation to broker ceasefire talks with Israeli p ..
1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4
Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Champion concluded
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly
Sri Lankan rupee appreciates against major currencies
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar
US stocks close higher as Nasdaq hits a record
More Stories From Business
-
European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone inflation eases18 minutes ago
-
1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 422 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan rupee appreciates against major currencies4 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends nearly 2% up2 hours ago
-
US stocks close higher as Nasdaq hits a record4 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,100 per tola to Rs 216,8003 hours ago
-
US stocks close higher as Nasdaq hits a record4 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Root Cause Analysis'3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos4 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago