Eurozone inflation slows further in February but not as fast as expected

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Eurozone inflation continued to ease in February, thanks to a sharp slowdown in the rate of food and drink price rises, official data showed Friday, but the drop was smaller than expected.

Consumer prices in the 20-nation single currency area rose 2.6 percent in February from a year earlier, down from a 2.8-percent rise in January, the EU's statistics agency said.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and FactSet had predicted that the rate of inflation would fall to 2.5 percent.

The eurozone's inflation rate has been slowing steadily since its peak in October 2022, approaching the European Central Bank's two-percent target.

The ECB is now under more pressure to cut interest rates after keeping them unchanged since October at a two-decade high.

Food and drink costs rose 4.0 percent in February, significantly below their 5.6 percent increase in January, Eurostat data showed.

Energy prices in the eurozone actually fell, though their 3.7 percent drop last month was much narrower than the 6.1 percent decline in January.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, also slowed in February, to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent in January.

The February reading of core inflation -- a key indicator for the ECB -- is the lowest in two years. Yet analysts had forecast a deeper fall, to 2.9 percent, in February.

The Frankfurt-based ECB's hike in rates following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has affected the eurozone economy, with expectations of weaker growth in 2024.

The next rate-setting ECB meeting will be on March 7.

"With monthly inflation prints (readings) and global energy prices coming in below the ECB's expectations, the ECB will likely have to lower its inflation forecast further at the upcoming meeting," said Paolo Grignani, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

Other economists suggested the ECB would only consider cutting rates in June.

"As long as the ECB is not willing to accept that inflation is roughly returning to target but instead pushing for an exact landing point of 2 percent, rate cuts should only be on the agenda at the June meeting," Carsten Brzeski of ING Bank said in a note before the inflation data was published.

Across the European Union, Latvia registered the lowest inflation rate in February, at 0.7 percent, according to Eurostat.

Inflation fell in the EU's two biggest economies.

The rate of consumer price rises in Germany slowed down to 2.7 percent last month, from 3.1 percent.

And in France, inflation dropped to 3.1 percent in February from 3.4 percent in January, according to the data.

Other Eurostat data published Friday showed the unemployment rate in the eurozone fell to a historic low of 6.4 percent in January, from 6.5 percent in December.