UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Inflation Slumps To 0.1% In May

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:42 PM

Eurozone inflation slumps to 0.1% in May

Inflation in the eurozone single currency area dropped to 0.1 percent in May from 0.3 percent in April, the official Eurostat agency said on Friday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ):Inflation in the eurozone single currency area dropped to 0.1 percent in May from 0.3 percent in April, the official Eurostat agency said on Friday.

The drop in prices comes as Europe entered its sharpest recession in EU history because of the lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 illness.

Economic activity is down across the bloc because of the containment measures imposed by member states to contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The figure will be a key factor at a meeting of the European Central Bank next week that could decide on more economic stimulus.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, energy prices in May dropped a sharp 12 percent in the 19-country single currency bloc.

Closely watched core inflation, which strips out energy, food, and other products prone to volatile price changes, was at a low 0.9 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Bank Price April May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moody's Affirms Russia's Gazprom's Long-Term Baa2 ..

3 minutes ago

Weekly inflation goes up slightly by 0.13%

4 minutes ago

FA Cup final set for August 1 after virus delay

4 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Libyan Authorities to Release Imprison ..

5 minutes ago

UNHCR to Enter Partnership With WFP to Distribute ..

5 minutes ago

OGRA seeks petrol, diesel's 3-month sale & stock d ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.