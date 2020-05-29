UrduPoint.com
Eurozone Inflation To Drop To 0.1% In May

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:37 PM

Eurozone inflation to drop to 0.1% in May

Inflation in the eurozone single currency area is expected to drop to 0.1 percent in May from 0.3 percent in April, the official Eurostat agency forecast on Friday

Economic activity is down across the bloc thanks to containment measures imposed by member states to contain the spread of the global coronavirus epidemic.

