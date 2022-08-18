UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Inflation To Hit Record 8.9% In July - Analysts

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Eurozone Inflation to Hit Record 8.9% in July - Analysts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries in July is expected to accelerate to 8.9% from 8.6% a month earlier, marking a record high since the beginning of maintaining statistics, an analyst of the DailyFX portal said.

"Tomorrow brings European inflation numbers and the expectation is for another jump, this time to 8.9% from last month's 8.

6% headline read with Core CPI expected to increase to 4% from last month's 3.7% print," senior strategist James Stanley said on Wednesday.

Official data will be published by the EU statistical office Eurostat at 09:00 GMT on Thursday.

US statistical data will also be released later in the day, including data on the number of initial applications for unemployment benefits over the week up to August 13 and housing transactions in the secondary market 9in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stanley July August Market From Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

11 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

11 hours ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.