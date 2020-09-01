UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Inflation Turns To Negative In August

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:42 PM

Eurozone inflation turns to negative in August

Eurozone consumer prices fell in August, official data said on Tuesday, with inflation in negative territory for the first time since May 2016, a consequence of plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis

Brussels, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Eurozone consumer prices fell in August, official data said on Tuesday, with inflation in negative territory for the first time since May 2016, a consequence of plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The EU's Eurostat data agency said inflation fell to negative 0.2 percent in August, a steep drop from positive 0.4 percent in July and way off the official target of near two percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

May July August 2016 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates commitment for peace process i ..

23 minutes ago

Two S. Korean Intel Officers Charged With Raping o ..

4 minutes ago

Private sector services to be sought for disposal ..

4 minutes ago

UAE is committed to consolidating international co ..

31 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle weapons foiled, two arrested

10 minutes ago

CM advisor for expediting uplift projects pace

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.