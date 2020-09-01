Eurozone inflation turns to negative in August

Eurozone consumer prices fell in August, official data said on Tuesday, with inflation in negative territory for the first time since May 2016, a consequence of plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis

Brussels, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 )

The EU's Eurostat data agency said inflation fell to negative 0.2 percent in August, a steep drop from positive 0.4 percent in July and way off the official target of near two percent.