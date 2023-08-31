Open Menu

Eurozone Inflation Unchanged At 5.3% In August

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Eurozone inflation unchanged at 5.3% in August

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone remained unchanged in August as there was a smaller drop in energy prices, the EU's official statistics agency said Thursday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone remained unchanged in August as there was a smaller drop in energy prices, the EU's official statistics agency said Thursday.

Consumer prices reached 5.3 percent in August, although there was also a slowdown in the rise of food and drinks costs.

A consensus forecast by analysts compiled by FactSet and Bloomberg had predicted a slight drop in consumer prices to 5.1 percent.

The figure is far higher than the European Central Bank's two-percent target.

The ECB has hiked interest rates to their highest level since May 2001 to tame red-hot inflation, but its president Christine Lagarde suggested there could be a pause at the next rate-setting meeting in September.

"The small upside surprise to euro-zone headline inflation in August was entirely due to energy, while the core rate edged down. We don't think these data will tip the balance of opinion at the ECB decisively towards a hike or a hold at the meeting," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief eurozone economist at Capital Economics.

Inflation had been falling uninterrupted since May this year after a rise in April.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, was down slightly to 5.3 percent in August from 5.5 percent in July.

Core inflation is the key signal for the Frankfurt-based ECB.

There was a smaller dip in energy prices, falling by 3.3 percent in August on the back of a drop of 6.1 percent in July.

Food and drink prices rose by 9.8 percent in August compared with 10.8 percent in July, according to Eurostat.

Among the 20 countries that use the euro, Belgium and Spain had the lowest inflation rate, at 2.4 percent in August, Eurostat said.

The annual inflation rate in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, rose to 6.4 percent in August, down slightly from 6.5 percent in July, the agency said.

According to other Eurostat data published Thursday, the unemployment rate in the eurozone remained stable in July at 6.4 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Bank Germany Tame Spain Belgium Euro April May July August September From

Recent Stories

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower G ..

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower Gulf Limited for audit failings

12 minutes ago
 Hockey training camp underway

Hockey training camp underway

8 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board A ..

Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board Accreditation for its Family Me ..

13 minutes ago
 Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high ..

Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high-quality military-personnel

8 minutes ago
 PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite m ..

PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite mining

6 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

6 minutes ago
50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerg ..

50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerging & Senior Teams: PCB Select ..

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan D ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki provides financial assist ..

6 minutes ago
 National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit fa ..

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit facilities to business and indus ..

1 hour ago
 Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

2 hours ago
 Tokyo stocks rise amid easing U.S. rate hike conce ..

Tokyo stocks rise amid easing U.S. rate hike concerns

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Business