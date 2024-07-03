Open Menu

Eurozone Producer Prices Fall At Slowest Pace In 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Eurozone producer prices fall at slowest pace in 11 months

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Eurozone industrial producer prices in May fell at the slowest pace in 11 months, according to data released on Wednesday.

Producer prices dropped 4.2% year-on-year in May, marking the 13th consecutive month of decline, Eurostat data showed.

Energy costs dove 11.

4% from a year earlier in May, the least since last April.

In the EU, industrial producer prices went down by 4% from last year in May.

On a monthly basis, industrial producer prices in May fell 0.3% in the euro area and 0.3% in the 27-member EU bloc.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single Currency – the euro – while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Euro April May All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

14 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

1 hour ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

1 hour ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

3 hours ago
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

15 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

16 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business