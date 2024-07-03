Eurozone Producer Prices Fall At Slowest Pace In 11 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Eurozone industrial producer prices in May fell at the slowest pace in 11 months, according to data released on Wednesday.
Producer prices dropped 4.2% year-on-year in May, marking the 13th consecutive month of decline, Eurostat data showed.
Energy costs dove 11.
4% from a year earlier in May, the least since last April.
In the EU, industrial producer prices went down by 4% from last year in May.
On a monthly basis, industrial producer prices in May fell 0.3% in the euro area and 0.3% in the 27-member EU bloc.
The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single Currency – the euro – while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.
Recent Stories
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
More Stories From Business
-
World’s most valuable firms satisfy investors in first half of 202451 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.242,30051 minutes ago
-
Exports up by 10.54 % to $30 bln in FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 20246 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy, modernization17 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector: Shaza Fatima18 hours ago
-
Property tax problem would be taken up at relevant forum: MD SIDB18 hours ago
-
7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins18 hours ago
-
CDD chief visits UoT to explore opportunities for collaboration18 hours ago
-
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professionals18 hours ago