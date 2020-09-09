UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Q2 GDP Down 11.8 Pct, Employment Rate Falls 2.9 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Eurozone Q2 GDP down 11.8 pct, employment rate falls 2.9 pct

Cross domestic product (GDP) in the eurozone shrank by 11.8 percent while the employment rate decreased by 2.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter, Eurostat said on Wednesda

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Cross domestic product (GDP) in the eurozone shrank by 11.8 percent while the employment rate decreased by 2.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter, Eurostat said on Wednesday.

The EU's statistical office estimated that in the whole of the European Union (EU), GDP decreased by 11.4 percent and the employment rate dropped by 2.7 percent in the second quarter, when strict COVID-19 containment measures were still in place in many EU countries.

These were by far the sharpest declines observed since the time series started in 1995, Eurostat said. In the first quarter of 2020, GDP had decreased by 3.7 percent in the eurozone and by 3.3 percent in the EU.

Compared with the same period of 2019, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 14.7 percent in the eurozone and by 13.9 percent in the EU in the second quarter of 2020.

Among the EU member states for which data are available, Spain (-18.5 percent) recorded the sharpest quarter-on-quarter GDP decline, followed by Croatia (-14.

9 percent), Hungary (-14.5 percent), Greece (-14 percent), Portugal (-13.9 percent) and France (-13.8 percent).

The lowest GDP declines were registered in Finland (-4.5 percent), Lithuania (-5.5 percent) and Estonia (-5.6 percent), followed by Ireland (-6.1 percent), Latvia (-6.5 percent) and Denmark (-6.9 percent).

Employment was also severely impacted by the pandemic, with the number of employed persons decreasing by 2.9 percent in the eurozone and by 2.7 percent in the EU in the second quarter of the year, compared with the previous quarter.

Year-on-year, the employment rate decreased by 3.1 percent in the eurozone and by 2.9 percent in the EU in the second quarter of 2020.

While the impact of the pandemic on the employment rate remained relatively moderate due to government support schemes, declines in hours worked were much more pronounced. Hours worked decreased by 12.8 percent in the eurozone and by 10.7 percent in the EU in the second quarter of 2020, compared with the previous quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France European Union Same Ireland Estonia Spain Portugal Finland Croatia Lithuania Latvia Hungary Greece Denmark 2019 2020 Government Employment

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan to be finalized next ..

4 minutes ago

MBZUAI set to welcome global cohort of students fr ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs partic ..

16 minutes ago

TCL launches Pakistan's first Certified 8K UHD QLE ..

20 minutes ago

PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mi ..

26 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 883 new COVID-19 cases, ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.